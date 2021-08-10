Advertisement

Pedestrian hit in on Bradleyville Road in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a pedestrian hit by a car Monday night in North Augusta.

North Augusta Public Safety received the call around 9 p.m. at Bradleyville Road near Carriage Lane.

Details are limited now but we know the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

MORE: | Hephzibah man charged with murder, neglect in death of 95-year-old woman

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHP: One person is dead after crash on Augusta Road in Aiken County.
25-year-old man killed in car crash outside Clearwater
Jeff Harting
Kennedy Middle School assistant principal passes away
Phinizy Pond
Coroner releases name of Phinizy Pond drowning victim
A serious traffic accident happened at mile marker 199 of westbound Interstate 20, according to...
73-year-old driver dies 3 days after wrong-way crash on I-20
Fredrick Torrey III
Hephzibah man charged with murder, neglect in death of 95-year-old woman

Latest News

The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
U.S. military considering COVID-19 vaccinate mandate
military
U.S. military considering vaccine mandate
climate change
UN releases dire climate change report
Savannah man turns 100
Savannah man’s secret to living a long life: Good seafood