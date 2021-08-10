‘Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate’: Conviction upheld

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court upheld murder conviction and life sentence for an Augusta State Medical Prison inmate who admittedly killed his cellmate, as well as two other CSRA defendants in separate cases.

In the medical prison case, inmate Thomas Tiraboschi appealed his conviction of malice murder in connection with the 2013 strangulation death of his cellmate, Chris Lowery.

In his appeal, Tiraboschi claimed the trial court erred by admitting evidence relating to his prior convictions.

But any error in admitting this evidence was harmless, the Supreme Court said.

Prison authorities learned of Lowery’s death around 3 a.m. July 6, 2013, after Tiraboschi approached the guard booth for his dormitory and, while eating a bag of chips, said to officer Zachary Quick, “Pardon me, officer, but I just killed my roommate,” according to court documents.

When Quick asked Tiraboschi had killed his cellmate, Tiraboschi said Lowery had taken some pills, and Tiraboschi had then “helped him” by choking him to death.

When the officer asked why he had killed his cellmate, Tiraboschi replied that Lowery had said he did not want to live.

Tiraboschi told a guard Lowery had said he was “tired of this s**t” and asked Tiraboschi to help him kill himself.

Court documents state that a physical assistant at the prison heard a similar statement from Tiraboschi, who also said Lowery changed his mind while Tiraboschi was choking him and told Tiraboschi that he did not want to die. However, Tiraboschi told Lowery, “It’s too late, we’re going to finish this,” according to court documents.

McDuffie County murder

The court also upheld the McDuffie County murder conviction and life sentence of Lenny Ozzylee Moss.

Moss was found guilty of the Dec. 20, 2016, malice murder of Tyisha Davis and other offenses at a bench trial before the McDuffie County Superior Court.

After the denial of his motion for new trial, Moss appealed, arguing that we should reverse his murder conviction because his trial counsel had a conflict of interest which prevented her from vigorously cross-examining a state witness she had previously represented in an unrelated criminal matter.

The court concluded that Moss has not shown that his trial counsel labored under “an actual conflict of interest that significantly and adversely affected the adequacy of the lawyer’s representation of him at trial.”

Emanuel County murder

The court upheld Darcy Thompson’s conviction of felony murder in connection with the March 15, 2017, shooting death of Tyrone Cochran.

Thompson alleged the trial court erred by denying his request to instruct the jury on the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

The Supreme Court found no error and affirmed the judgment.

