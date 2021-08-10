Advertisement

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Learning how Destination Augusta showcases our city

By Richard Rogers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know Augusta is a great place to live, work, and play, but what about everybody else? People may come and see the city at one time in April, but there’s more to Augusta than just golf.

Bennish Brown is the president and CEO of the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau, now known as Destination Augusta. He stopped by the studio to talk about what they are doing to draw people into the city.

