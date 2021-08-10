North Augusta setting high expectations for this season, and more to come

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Yellow Jackets enjoyed a season that saw them win a region title in the first year of the Jim Bob Bryant era. Entering last season, coach Bryant made it clear that his three pillars were effort, accountability, and toughness. With a full year now under his belt with the Jackets in a career that spans 25, Bryant says he’s been impressed with two of the team’s defining characteristics, but says one of them still needs some work.

“Their effort has been great. I told them last night in a group text -- the effort and accountability piece, they’ve done that part so far. Let’s keep continuing to do that. But then, I told them we need to ramp up the toughness part, because we’re a week behind everyone else right now,” said Bryant.

North Augusta is one of the few teams in the area that will be playing both sides of the river this year. Part of that comes from contractual obligations, but the jackets aren’t seeking out weak teams. They’ll take on Grovetown, Lakeside, and Burke County in the non-region part of the schedule. The non-region schedule is just as important as the region in the eyes of coach Bryant and winning in the early season is just as important as the rest of the goals for the season.

“Every year it’s going to be the same. Go undefeated in non-region, win the region, win the finals, and then play and win a state championship. That’s our goals every year. To make it to a championship, you have to be good but you also have to be a little bit lucky, especially in this climate. Keeping all your starters on the field, ready to go at all times and not missing guys from having to be quarantined.”

After winning his first region title with the jackets last season, coach Bryant and the Jackets are certainly one of the many teams to pay attention to this upcoming season.

