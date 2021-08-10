New chapter begins for the Community Ministry of North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a new chapter for the Community Ministry of North Augusta. The nonprofit will be moving into a brand new building in just a matter of days. For years Community Ministry has helped those in need with everything from rent money, to food, and job training. This new building will give them even more room to keep up their work.

Community Ministry of North Augusta has been around for 35 years. They are a non-profit helping those in the North Augusta, Belvedere area. They have 22 churches that help support what they do like providing food, clothing, medical and even utility assistance.

“It is not unusual for a client to cry when they are here and it’s not at the beginning when they are asking for the assistance it’s at the end when we say we are going to take care of this power bill for you, it’s the relief that comes and that’s just a blessing to see,” said Elizabeth Merritt, executive director, Community Ministry of North Augusta.

Now they can continue helping people in this brand new building something that has been in the works for years. They have more interview rooms to meet with clients and even space to house other agencies too. Help assist people with other needs like mental health and financial counseling.

“Whatever situations are going on in their lives if we can help them address and have a holistic approach instead of a patch to what’s going on so that they don’t need us anymore,” said Merritt.

Across the parking lot is their thrift store, a place where anyone can come to shop or donate items.

“It’s a wonderful thing whether we give the items away that are donated or whether we sell them and use the money it all goes back into the ministry to help others,” she said.

Merritt says this $2 million project would not have been possible without support from the community.

“There’s a whole segment of the population that is falling behind and not having the things they need, so being able to look after everybody in the community is a beautiful thing and to know that this community supports that and on board with that to the extent that they are,” she said. ”Willing to give out of their own pockets for that. I’m from this area and it’s just touching to me.”

A ribbon cutting will be held this Sunday at 3 p.m. The community is invited to come out and attend. The new building is set to open next week.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.