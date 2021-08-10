Advertisement

Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phinizy Pond
Coroner releases name of Phinizy Pond drowning victim
Jeff Harting
Kennedy Middle School assistant principal passes away
SCHP: One person is dead after crash on Augusta Road in Aiken County.
25-year-old man killed in car crash outside Clearwater
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’

Latest News

climate change
Dire climate change report released today by the UN
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Savannah man turns 100
Savannah man’s secret to living a long life: Good seafood
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts