Local residents can weigh in this week on Ga., S.C. redistricting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a reminder that redistricting hearings are scheduled this week on both sides of the Savannah River.

In Georgia

Georgia state legislators will hold a hearing in town hall format on from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans-to-Lock Road in Martinez. It will be streamed online at https://bit.ly/37h938P.

The hearing had been canceled a few weeks ago due to bad weather then was rescheduled for later this month. Now its new date is this week.

During the hearing, members of the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee will hear input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process.

Members of the public are invited to speak in person and can sign up to speak at the meeting location beginning at 4:30 p.m. outside of the meeting room.

Testimony should be two to five minutes. Time limits are subject to change depending on how many individuals sign up to speak.

Georgia residents may also submit written testimony via an online form at https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/house/submit-written-testimony-to-house-and-senate-redistricting-committees.

Redistricting is the constitutionally required redrawing on legislative and other political districts after each census to ensure to each district of its type contains the same number of people.

In South Carolina

A group of South Carolina senators are winding up their public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

One of those hearings will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Aiken Technical College in Graniteville. It will be streamed at the South Carolina Statehouse website.

The General Assembly is preparing to use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts. The data lawmakers need to draw the new maps should come out later this month.

A Senate subcommittee is asking citizens to talk about what they want and don’t want done when the maps are drawn because the detailed Census Bureau data has not been released.

The panel of four Republican senators and three Democrats will take testimony both in-person and online.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina House subcommittee plans its own round of 10 public hearings on redistricting starting in September.

