Jefferson County COVID surge spurs school masks, hospital restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, a local school is requiring masks for all students inside the building.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Jim Anderson said Monday’s increase to 50 active cases was a jump of 36 from Friday. He said since data-keeping began, the county has seen 1,948 positive test results.

The Georgia Department of Public Health “has not furnished us with an updated list of deaths, but I know it is higher than the last reported 69,” Anderson said in an email.

He said Jefferson County Middle School told his office that beginning Tuesday, masks will be mandated inside the building for all students, regardless of vaccination status.

Hospital restricts visitors

As the community deals with the COVID surge fueled by the super-contagious delta variant of coronavirus, the local hospital has updated its visitation policy like others in the region.

The 37-bed Jefferson Hospital in Lousiville said each patient will be allowed one visitor, who must be at least 16 years old. This will be enforced throughout the facility, in all Physicians’ Health Group locations, and Rehabilitation Centers.

Masks are required at all times in all facilities, and hand-washing and sanitization is very strongly urged.

The hospital cafeteria remains open for takeout only.

The hospital also noted that Jefferson Hospital’s Physicians’ Health Group locations are offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday through Friday without an appointment.

