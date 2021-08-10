Advertisement

‘It’s real, it’s not a drill, we are not making up numbers’: Local doctor gives look into COVID-19 units

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Climbing cases and concerns. We have an inside look at one of their COVID-19 units where the sickest of patients are being cared for.

“I would like everyone to know COVID is here,” said Dr. Loana Chirca, medical director for infection prevention at University Hospital. “It’s real. It’s not a drill. We are not making up numbers. This is what we see, so it’s very serious.”

Today University Hospital tells us there is only one unit in the entire hospital that does not have a COVID-19 patient. And it’s not just University Hospital seeing this spike.

Local COVID-19 hospitalizations
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations(WRDW)

This graph shows us the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Augusta in the last week. University Hospital is in green with just under 100 inpatients today. Augusta University in blue at 77 inpatients. And Doctors Hospital in red with 40. You can see all three taking on more and more patients each day.

Not only are cases rising but the beds in the COVID units at University are also filling up. They’re not at the point where they’re worried about not having enough beds, but if numbers continue trending upwards it is very soon possible within the next 2 weeks they will be.

“....We have watched many people die. And we thought, and we were hoping that it’s over. And now we’re back at it,” said Dr. Chirca.

After seeing a peak of COVID-19 patients in January things started looking up. But now doctors are once again on high alert.

“...We’re seeing a very steep increase in the number of patients who are being tested positive, and also the ones who are admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Chirca.

Dr. Chirca is an infectious disease expert at University Hospital. She says in the last few weeks she’s seen a lot more COVID cases in a shorter time frame than before.

“Patients are typically unvaccinated...,” she said.

The hospital’s peak for COVID patients was back in January with 149 patients. Right now they’re at 91. Only 59 patients away from matching the peak, the concern now is staffing.

“We have beds, we don’t have people to staff them,” she said.

And it’s not just University, AUu’s peak back in January was about 150 patients too. Now they’re at 77.

“My biggest worry is that we’re gonna fill up all the hospitals....The hospitals in Georgia, many of them are already on diversion,” said Jose Vazquez, AU Health chief of infectious disease.

Dr. Vazquez says by the end of the week he projects they’ll reach 90 patients. If they reach around 100 next week, “That will pretty much shut down the hospital.”

