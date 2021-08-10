Inmate gets 21 years for hitman plot hatched in Edgefield prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal inmate has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire and retaliation plot that unfolded while he was an inmate at the Edgefield federal prison.

Evidence presented in U.S. District Court showed Richard Gilbert was serving time at the Edgefield prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Bowling Green, Ky., when he sought to hire a hitman to kill the federal prosecutor and a key witness from his case, according to prosecutors.

Using a contraband cellphone in prison, Gilbert communicated with an undercover task force officer with the FBI who was posing as a hitman.

After multiple recorded phone calls, Gilbert sent the undercover officer a $2,000 check from his prison canteen account as a down payment for the retaliatory murder-for-hire, according to prosecutors.

Gilbert misrepresented the payment as being for an “investment firm.”

Evidence also showed Gilbert drew maps of where he believed the witness from Kentucky lived and provided directions to the undercover officer, posing as the hitman, on how to avoid detection by nearby surveillance cameras.

The evidence also showed how Gilbert planned to use income from two of his rental properties to facilitate the attempted murder-for-hire and retaliation plot.

He also planned to use the value of his ownership stake in other land to pay for the murder of the federal prosecutor from Kentucky.

U.S. District Judge Henry M. Herlong Jr. sentenced Gilbert to serve 262 months in federal prison, consecutive to the 130-month sentence for which he was already in prison, to be followed by 60 months of supervised release.

