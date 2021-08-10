I-TEAM: Burke County Sheriff threatening to sue county over sheriff office spending

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff is threatening to sue the county and it could come to a head at a commission meeting Tuesday. The two sides are at odds over how much the sheriff’s office is spending.

This comes after an I-Team investigation into lead contamination at the Burke County firing range, located inside the sheriff’s office. That training facility is crucial to law enforcement and remains shut down after its first closing months ago.

One county leader is fired up arguing Sheriff Williams continues to go over budget every year since taking office. Now only the I-Team can show you these letters from Sheriff Williams that say if he doesn’t get what he wants he’ll sue.

Burke County taxpayers could be on the hook between the brewing legal battle between county leaders and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and its leader, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. It started with the sheriff’s letter last month addressed to the county administrator, Merv Waldrop.

Williams writes he has “Grave concerns over staffing issues and the need for a training facility.”

The I-Team first told you last May about former Sgt. Jay Hollingsworth who says he suffered lead poisoning as a result of his job inside that training facility. His lawsuit led to the current shutdown of the facility.

“This lead has been a living nightmare for over two years now and I wont get it out of my blood for at least another two years,” said Sgt. Hollingsworth.

Sheriff Williams says the 35 year old building has other issues including “A lack of workspace in our administration building.”

Plus there are other needs like a new jail pod adding, “We were told we had 1.2 million dollars from SPLOST to do jail improvements.” To accomplish it all the sheriff also hoped to tap into American Rescue Plan funding, but instead learned those are “Being diverted, by the commission, to broadband internet throughout the county.”

Not even two weeks later Sheriff Williams sends this intent to sue letter to the county administrator.

In addition to a “Lack of sufficient space for adequate training” on firearms and tasers, he’s also concerned about losing deputies to patrol in and around Plant Vogtle.

Williams’ letter puts the commission on notice of his intentions to go to court “To correct it’s abuses of discretion and fulfill its official duties and adequately fund and equip the sheriff’s office.”

But the I-Team also obtained this internal communication from administrator Waldrop to the commission that detail the dollars are in the red.

“Be cautioned that we have no knowledge and even less control over what will be spent in the so budget between now and the end of the year. The sheriff’s office has a track record of spending more than in their budget ..”

He points to six years of audits that show the sheriff’s office didn’t start going over budget until Williams was elected. And the budget overages every year, are increasing.

So what does this boil down to for taxpayers?

Williams tells the I-Team if the commission doesn’t vote his way tonight he’ll file suit tomorrow. He’s hired attorneys out of Savannah and says based on state law the county would be on the hook for his legal fees as a constitutional officer as well as their own. So we’re talking a lot of public money at stake.

