Hawks add Dieng to bolster depth while Okongwu recovers

(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks suddenly had a hole in their frontcourt when young center Onyeka Okongwu underwent shoulder surgery. Enter Gorgui Dieng. The Hawks formally announced the signing of Dieng on Monday to a one-year deal reportedly worth $4 million.

The 6-foot-10 center split last season between Memphis and San Antonio, averaging 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 38 games.

Okongwu underwent surgery shortly after the season ended to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss about six months, forcing the Hawks to seek additional depth behind center Clint Capela.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.