Grant Me Hope | Sa’Cora: ‘I’m trying to find a home that I can feel comfortable with’

By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Sa’Cora, born in 2007.

She’s a bright, likeable, talkative, open and respectful teen who is easy to talk to and loves to help others.

She enjoys talking on the phone and visiting with friends and family, playing board games like “Monopoly” and watching “Madea” movies and plays. Sa’Cora also enjoys playing basketball, listening to rap and R&B music, and watching “Ridiculousness” and football games. The Atlanta Falcons are her favorite team.

At school, where she is well-behaved, she gets along well with her peers and earns good grades. Sa’Cora enjoys learning about science and participating in PE and art class.

“I’m trying to find a home that I can feel comfortable with, actually feel loved,” she said

“I want to have a mom and a dad at the same time so I can call them Mom and Dad.”

Sa’Cora needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive and reach her goals.

Her family will also need to support her desire to maintain her relationships with her siblings who have been planned for separately.

To inquire about Sa’Cora, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

