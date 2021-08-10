GI to be buried in Orangeburg more than 70 years after his death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The remains of a soldier killed during the Korean War but lost for many years will be buried in his hometown of Orangeburg.

A funeral will be held Aug. 18 for Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby under the direction of Thompson Funeral Home, followed by interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

A native of Orangeburg, Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, after an attack by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

After the battle, the 18-year-old’s remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, after a summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the war.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018.

Crosby’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018.

He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on April 21, 2020, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Crosby’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

