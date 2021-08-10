Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman, activate Kaleb McGary

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have signed running back D’Onta Foreman. The move provides added depth behind new starter Mike Davis. Foreman is reunited with Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Foreman rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and had a 5-yard touchdown catch while playing in five games for Tennessee last season when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Foreman was a third-round draft pick by Houston in 2017.

The Falcons also activated right tackle Kaleb McGary, a starter the last two years, from the physically unable to perform list. McGary missed the start of training camp for undisclosed reasons.

