Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hit or miss summer showers and storms will remain possible across the CSRA into this evening. The overnight looks dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will stay in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Our generic summer pattern will continue on Wednesday. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon through around sunset. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Conditions stay hot and humid Thursday with wake up temps in the low to mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Isolated storms are possible Thursday, but most of the day looks dry for most of the area. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Friday looks similar to Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. Isolated storms will be possible.

A weak front is expected to near the CSRA by this weekend increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday. This weak boundary should help bring down temperatures by Sunday into early next week. Keep it here for updates.

We are entering a more climatologically favored period for tropical cyclones and we currently have our sites on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. The National Hurricane Center has a high chance of PTC6 developing into a tropical storm over the next few days. Most model guidance shows a general northwest motion the next few days impacting the Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through Wednesday. It is too far out to know if any impacts are possible locally. We will continue to monitor.

