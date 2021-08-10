Columbia County judicial system bringing renewed hope for justice

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week will mark three weeks of Columbia County working under its own judicial circuit. And the change isn’t coming without plenty of work to be done. We sat down with District Attorney Bobby Christine who says he has big plans ahead and there’s some renewed hope for those awaiting justice.

Call it hitting the ground running or building a plane while it’s in the air, the Columbia County Judicial Circuit is working cases through the pipeline. We sat down with District Attorney Bobby Christine and one woman who says she’s been awaiting justice for her case for years.

“It’s been three long years, and I think it’s time,” said Missy Bonsack.

For Missy Bonsack and other families, it’s been a waiting game. Bonsack is one of many who allege the owners of Georgialina Pools either did work improperly or even not at all.

“And, I understand with COVID hitting, the courts are closed. There’s nothing you can do about it, but at the same time, they are free, they’ve been walking free, living life just as the norm,” said Bonsack.

In January the Heather and Bruce Alford were indicted on 27 felony counts of theft by taking.

“Pretty much nothing since,” she said.

But District Attorney Bobby Christine says it’s full steam ahead to resolve cases like Missy’s.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Christine.

He says the circuit is working on assigning cases and integrating newly hired staff to work through roughly one thousand cases the circuit is taking over from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

“Had multiple hearings, in multiple different courtrooms. We’ve got our internal investigative staff out on the street at this very moment finding victims,” he said.

And Bonsack says it brings new hope that she’ll finally get her day in court.

“District Attorney Christine has pledged aggressively to move forward removing the backlog of cases and bring justice to all the victims in all these cases,” she said.

“Because after all, to be perfectly honest with you, we want to put it behind us and we just want to move on from it,” said Bonsack.

And hopefully, her waiting game ends soon. And with it closure after so many years.

District Attorney Christine says there’s much more in the works for the circuit. Judges Jolly and Blanchard will continue with their drug court here in Columbia County, and there’s even a veterans court in the works. We’ll of course be keeping you updated with all the details.

