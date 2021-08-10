Advertisement

Charges allege Hephzibah man sexually assaulted 11-year-old

Thomas Nelson
Thomas Nelson(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man has been charged following reports accusing him of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

On Monday, 79-year-old Thomas Lee Nelson was charged with non-aggravated child molestation and computer or electronic pornography, according to arrest records.

On July 17, a parent reported to deputies that their child said she was sexually assaulted by Nelson in June 2020 and again on July 15, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

An arrest warrant additionally states Nelson reportedly received child pornography on June 19.

Nelson was detained and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

