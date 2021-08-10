Advertisement

Augusta man charged after video shows him assaulting 7-year-old

Joshua Merry
Joshua Merry(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing multiple charges after a video reportedly shows him assaulting a 7-year-old child.

On Monday morning, a complainant called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office stating 32-year-old Joshua Merry harmed a child, according to an incident report.

The complainant shared video footage with authorities that showed Merry assaulting the child, including picking up the child and throwing the victim into a wall, an incident report states. The assault reportedly occurred in front of two other juveniles ages 3 and 9.

Deputies documented observing several bruises and other signs of injury on the victim.

Merry was detained at his residence and was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with three counts of third-degree cruelty toward children.

