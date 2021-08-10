Advertisement

Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell no longer with team

Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Tyrone Truesdell (94) gets a down during the game between Auburn...
Oct 3, 2020; Auburn AL, USA; Tyrone Truesdell (94) gets a down during the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics (Shanna Lockwood | Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer with the team. Harsin didn’t elaborate Tuesday on reasons for Truesdell’s absence from preseason camp.

But he said, ``as of right now, he is not part of this football team, and that’s where we stand at this point.’’ Asked if there’s a chance Truesdell could rejoin the Tigers, Harsin said: ``He’s not on our team.’’

Truesdell is a two-year starter at defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles last season.

