Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell no longer with team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer with the team. Harsin didn’t elaborate Tuesday on reasons for Truesdell’s absence from preseason camp.
But he said, ``as of right now, he is not part of this football team, and that’s where we stand at this point.’’ Asked if there’s a chance Truesdell could rejoin the Tigers, Harsin said: ``He’s not on our team.’’
Truesdell is a two-year starter at defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles last season.
