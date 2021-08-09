Wrens police officer saluted for life-saving actions

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local police officer has been saving lives time after time.

In the past six months, Cpl. P.J. Hambrick from the Wrens Police Department has taken life-saving steps three different times.

The City Council recognized Hambrick him at a July meeting for two of those times.

And now we’re learning about a third.

Hambrick responded to a home where a woman held a child who wasn’t moving.

Hambrick started clearing the child’s airway while performing CPR.

Hambrick saved her life, and she started breathing again.

According to a Facebook post, the child’s mother reached out, sending a heartfelt thank you to corporal hambrick for his quick response and actions.

The Facebook post stated:

On Friday August 6th, Cpl. PJ Hambrick was on duty when he overheard the Wrens Fire Department and EMS being dispatched to a residence on E. Walker Street in reference to an unresponsive child. Cpl. Hambrick immediately proceeded to the location, arriving within two minutes.

Upon exiting his vehicle, Cpl. Hambrick was met in the yard by the female complainant who was holding the child who appeared limp and motionless. Cpl. Hambrick heard the child make a faint gurgling sound as he took her and ran to his vehicle where he placed her on the rear seat.

Cpl. Hambrick then began attempting to clear the child’s airway while also providing back thrusts. After approximately one minute, Cpl. Hambrick was able to dislodge a large amount of mucus and other matter from the child’s airway at which time she began breathing again. Cpl. Hambrick continued clearing the child’s mouth while making sure her airway remained clear.

A few moments later, Wrens FD personnel arrived on scene and Cpl. Hambrick assisted them with placing the child on oxygen until EMS could arrive.

We received a very nice message from the child’s mother earlier this afternoon and she wished to make her heartfelt Thank You known to Cpl. Hambrick for his quick response and actions.

This makes the third such incident in the past six months that Cpl. Hambrick has taken life saving measures. He was recognized at the July City Council meeting for the previous two incidents.

To say that we are proud of Cpl. Hambrick and his service to our citizens is a huge understatement. He continuously goes above and beyond in his duties and the Citizens along with the Wrens Police Department are fortunate to have him serving our Community.

Great Job and Thank You, Cpl. Hambrick!

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.