Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

The United States team of Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney Mclaughlin,...
The United States team of Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show.

Some of the athletes who defined Olympic track in Tokyo were Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Sifan Hassan, Raven Saunders and Elaine Thompson-Herah. The sport needed a good boost after a year-long delay and with the absence of Usain Bolt. The women delivered. Not with the feel-good vibe Bolt provided, but with inspiring performances and messages that showed the heart of their sport was still beating strong.

Some highlights included McLaughlin’s world-record hurdles run, Hassan’s three medals in the three longest races and Thompson-Herah’s return from injury to win golds in the marquee sprints.

