Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

TOKYO (AP) — Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show.

Some of the athletes who defined Olympic track in Tokyo were Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Sifan Hassan, Raven Saunders and Elaine Thompson-Herah. The sport needed a good boost after a year-long delay and with the absence of Usain Bolt. The women delivered. Not with the feel-good vibe Bolt provided, but with inspiring performances and messages that showed the heart of their sport was still beating strong.

Some highlights included McLaughlin’s world-record hurdles run, Hassan’s three medals in the three longest races and Thompson-Herah’s return from injury to win golds in the marquee sprints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.