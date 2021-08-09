Veterinary hospitals face overcrowding and pandemic staff shortages

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic has exposed a huge need for veterinary services here in the CSRA. Some of our local vet hospitals are facing staff shortages and an increase in demand, which they say is becoming overwhelming.

“It is concerning,” pet owner Becky McArdle said. “I had to bring one of my dogs in to be seen, and they could not see Bruno because they were at capacity.”

Becky McArdle says the lack of access to emergency vet care is alarming. And it’s no different at many other local vets in our area like Care More Animal Hospital.

“Everyone had increased the number of adoptions and everyone is also home more with their pets, and so they are picking up on illnesses and little things that cause for more attention,” veterinarian Emily Martin explained.

They say right now frustrations are high as they’re seeing crowded wait rooms and extended wait times up to an hour and 30 minutes.

“Never have I ever seen anything like it,” Martin said.

I also spoke with Paradise Animal Hospital and they say along with increased pet adoptions and staffing shortages, most of their patients filling up the waiting rooms have non-emergencies - leaving the staff overwhelmed.

“We see that a lot and, you know, it’s not their job to know the difference. They are just pet owners who are concerned. They see something is truly wrong with their family member,” Martin explained.

When facilities reach capacity, they normally send pets to a 24-hour emergency care center like The Blue Pearl in Augusta. But even they are experiencing the same issues causing them to change up their hours of operation.

“This pandemic has faced us with a challenge where we can’t quite keep up,” Martin said.

They say one of the biggest things they’re asking for right now is patience.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t - we can’t do it all,” Martin said. “Please just be patient for us.”

They say right now they’re working non-stop to bring all pet owners and pets like Becky and Bruno, comfort and peace of mind.

“We are all in this together we all need each other,” McArdle said.

