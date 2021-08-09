Local COVID hospitalizations continue to surge as visitor restrictions take effect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID hospitalizations continue to soar across the CSRA in a spike that’s being blamed on the rise super-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

As of 8:30 a.m., University Hospital had 87 COVID-19 patients. The hospital system has seen 80 new inpatients since Aug. 2., according to spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester.

Although the hospital’s inpatient total isn’t quite reaching the nearly 150 it saw during the peak of the post-holiday surge in January, the numbers represent a sharp spike. A little over a month ago on July 6, the total had dipped to three.

A graph using figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows how steep the rise in cases is. The chart, shown below, illustrates hospital inpatients in the Georgia portion of the CSRA, dating back to April 2020.

University Hospital’s newest COVID-prompted visitation policy takes effect today.

Now only one visitor is allowed per day for most inpatients.

Visiting hours will be from noon to 6 p.m.

All visitors must be older than 18 and wear a mask at all times.

COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors.

Among the other rules:

Women’s center: One support person allowed, who must stay in the room with the mother if they are going to be in the facility outside normal visiting hours.

Outpatient surgeries and procedures: One visitor allowed per day, per outpatient being seen for surgery or a procedure, throughout the length of the outpatient visit.

Emergency department: One visitor allowed per patient throughout the length of the ED visit. If outpatients or emergency department patients are admitted to the hospital, then inpatient visitation applies.

End of life: Four visitors; others allowed on a case-by-case basis per the patient’s physician.

For the full visitation policies, visit https://www.universityhealth.org/patient-visitor-information/for-visitors/visiting-hours.

There are also visitor restrictions at Doctors Hospital, Augusta University Health and Aiken Regional Medical Center.

