‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers after an Albany boy was killed during a drive-by shooting incident Sunday night, according to the Albany Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Nigel Brown, 9, had been shot in the head.

The child was in bed sleeping when someone in a vehicle passing through the area opened fire, according to police.

Police said the mother was in another room when she heard several gunshots. She went to check on her children and found Brown unresponsive.

Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said two other children and the child’s great-grandfather were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Now, police are looking for information leading to the arrests of the individuals responsible.

Nigel Brown, 9, was found in his bed unresponsive by his mother after a car drove by and opened fire on his home. Nigel... Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Monday, August 9, 2021

At a Monday morning press conference, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley and Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards addressed the latest in the case.

“This is a senseless killing,” Persley said.

Calling those responsible for the shooting a “coward,” Persley said he plans to meet with Brown’s mother.

“I apologize for the actions of those who did this,” Persley said to Brown’s family.

Citing it as a “community problem,” Persley asked for people to come forward with information and that police are “looking into any and all information.”

“What are you going to do to save this community,” Persley said. “I really need the community to help bring justice to the family of Nigel Brown.”

Edwards said his office will do all it can “to bring this matter this justice.”

Edwards said his office is working to make gun violence the priority in the Dougherty County criminal justice system. The district attorney said punishment recommendations for gun violence will be “as severe as possible.”

Persley said no one has been charged yet. Edwards said a felony murder charge is likely given the circumstances of the shooting.

On Monday afternoon, Ward 6 Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young released the following statement about Brown’s death:

“Sadly, this is not the first shooting in our community that has taken a young person’s life far too soon. Each and every time, it hurts. My prayers are with the family and everyone who knew and loved Nigel. Our community has been through too much gun violence. If we don’t take action and make real reforms to stabilize our neighborhoods and make our community safer for our children, our elders and everyone, things will not change.

I am calling for a renewed focus on the issues that contribute to gun violence and create an environment that leads to youth violence.

Please keep Nigel, his family and our city in your prayers, and reach out if you have any information. We will keep you updated on other actions you can take.”

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue. (WALB)

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information that can help locate the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

All you have to do is call Crimestoppers and speak with an operator located at the call center in Canada. The operator will ask you a series of questions to help format the information you provide. You will be given a tip number. Hold on to that number until investigators and an arrest confirm the information you provided. Remember, you do not have to leave your name or telephone number.

