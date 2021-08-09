South Carolina wraps up tax-free weekend

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend wrapped up on Sunday night. Several people drove hours to shop because Georgia hasn’t had a tax-free weekend in years.

A special education teacher from Barnwell, S.C. traveled two hours because she wanted a discount on school supplies for her classroom.

“I’m actually closer to Augusta, Georgia, than I am Bluffton, but Georgia does not offer a tax-free weekend so that’s why I came down to Bluffton,” said Barnwell High School Special Education Teacher Felicia Knopf.

Knopf said getting a classroom together isn’t cheap.

“It’s very expensive and it’s a headache,” she said.

Knopf said school is right around the corner for her district.

“I’m so ready for the first day of school to see my babies,” she said. “Hopefully, we can get back to normal and school don’t shut down.”

Retail store Carolina Me Crazy hasn’t really experienced “normal” since opening their doors in March.

“This is our first time,” said Carolina Me Crazy Assistant Manager Michelle Dyer. “We’re a new business in Tanger so it’s great to have the opportunity to drive the sales through tax-free weekend.”

Dyer said other than their grand opening, this has been their biggest weekend.

“We’re up by at least 50 percent,” she said.

This weekend, they haven’t seen a slow day yet and the support of the community is what keeps them going.

“We’re a small business so it’s definitely amazing,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to know that you’re giving back to local business.”

