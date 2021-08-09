Advertisement

School year starts today for remainder of Richmond County students

By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happening today, Richmond County K-8, middle and high school students head back to the classroom.

Most elementary students went back last Thursday.

School officials say the staggered start would offer a safer way for students to head back to the classroom.

Masks are required for all students, staff and visitors at school and on buses.

MORE | When the school year starts for students across CSRA

Students can take the masks off during lunch and when they’re outside.

And new this school year, students exposed to someone with COVID will not have to quarantine if both parties are wearing their masks properly.

Across the river in South Carolina

Aiken County schools will start classes next Monday, and masks will be optional for students. But the district is encouraging students to wear them.

Edgefield County students also head back next Monday.

The school superintendent is expected to give a COVID-19 guidance Tuesday at the school board meeting.

MORE | Kennedy Middle School assistant principal passes away

Also happening Tuesday, Aiken County school leaders will meet to discuss bringing back IKAA final exams for high school students.

The exams were postponed during the height of the pandemic because of hectic schedules for students and teachers.

According to the school district, the exams would be one-fifth of students’ final grades.

The only students who wouldn’t have to take them are second-semester seniors with an A in the course.

