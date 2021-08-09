S.C. Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Gov. Henry McMaster is speaking on South Carolina’s response to COVID-19 on Monday morning.

The news conference is happening at the South Carolina State House in Columbia in the first-floor lobby at 9:30 a.m.

Like many parts of the country, the Palmetto State has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

On Friday, DHEC reported 3,236 new cases (2,535 confirmed and 701 probable). South Carolina had not seen more than 3,200 new cases in one day since Feb. 12, when 3,458 cases were reported (2,786 confirmed and 672 probable).

The agency does not report new case numbers over the weekend, with data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday set to be released on Monday.

Last week, the governor said that he sees a city-enforced school mask mandate as a violation of state law.

His statement came after South Carolina’s capital city ratified an ordinance mandating the use of masks in Columbia elementary and middle schools for at least the beginning of the school year.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the move will help protect children who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But a state budget proviso prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks. It’s that provision that McMaster, a former prosecutor, says preempts the city’s action.

South Carolina currently has reported 518,480 positive COVID-19 cases and 8,771 deaths with a daily percent positive of 16.3 percent.

