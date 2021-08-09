Roadway roundup: Washington Road lane closures delayed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is delaying a project that was supposed to close lanes of Washington Road starting today.

Crews were set to use asphalt to patch the right lane of the busy road between Patriots Way and Tremont Way.

But the department announced early today that the project has been delayed until further notice.

Across the CSRA ...

Lane closures continue for soil surveys and bridge foundation investigations on the 13th Street bridge over the Savannah River. Work began Aug. 2 and will run up to six business days total on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An inside left-lane closure from Reynolds Street approaching the Savannah River bridge is planned, weather permitting, for parts of the work. Drivers will shift to the outside lane to pass into North Augusta, S.C.

Kissingbower Road will be closed between White Road and Leeway Landing to install storm drainage. Closure will begin Aug. 10 and will conclude Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, although residents will have access to their property.

In Columbia County, a temporary lane closure is planned on Columbia Road to install stormwater utilities on the shoulder at the Shadowood Drive. The lane closure will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3-6.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to milling and paving operations in Columbia County: Forrest Creek Crossing, Forrest Creek Way, Villa Lane, Villa Court, Crystal Creek, Oak Chase Drive, Cranford Way and Villa Place. The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 6-13.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there’s a temporary lane closure with lane shift through Aug. 6 on Flowing Wells Road. The closure is to allow installation of stormwater utilities on the southbound side of Flowing Wells from Braddock Street to Flintrock Way. Then there will be a lane closure on the northbound side of Flowing Wells from Old Trail Road West to Braddock Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Aug. 9-12.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to paving on High Chaparral Drive, Cheyenne Trail, Yuma Trail, Yuma Court, Cimarron Place, and Del Rio Place within the high Chaparral subdivision. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 through Aug. 6.

