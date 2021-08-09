Roadway roundup: Cracked I-20 slab repairs continue in Columbia County

GROVETOWN (WRDW/WAGT) - Contractors continue eastbound progress on a $914,000 maintenance contract to replace failed, bumpy Interstate 20 concrete slabs from McDuffie County to Columbia County.

Drivers will see lane closures overnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said crews will close lanes as needed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the project area, weather permitting.

All work is eastbound at this time.

Contractors have four slab sections from mile 183 to mile 188 to be sawed and replaced.

Overall, the work includes locations marked for new material east and westbound from mile post 172 in Thomson to mile 192 past the Grovetown exit.

In terms of the slab replacement, large sections up to 12 inches thick will be sawed, pulled and poured back.

Work schedules depend on concrete availability and other factors.

Washington Road lane closures set Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Washington Road can be busy on the best of days, but drivers may want to rethink their route on Tuesday.

That’s when Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will patch the right lane of Washington Road between Patriots Way and Tremont Way.

They’ll be using asphalt to make the patches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers can expect a lane shift approaching the work zone near the Interstate 20 interchange with crews present.

Delays may occur due to weather or other factors, the agency said.

The project was supposed to start Monday but was delayed by a day.

Across the CSRA ...

Kissingbower Road will be closed between White Road and Leeway Landing to install storm drainage. Closure will begin Aug. 10 and will conclude Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, although residents will have access to their property.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to milling and paving operations in Columbia County: Forrest Creek Crossing, Forrest Creek Way, Villa Lane, Villa Court, Crystal Creek, Oak Chase Drive, Cranford Way and Villa Place. The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Aug. 6-13.

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

There will be a lane closure on the northbound side of Flowing Wells from Old Trail Road West to Braddock Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Aug. 9-12.

