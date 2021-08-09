Rare illness kills 1 in Georgia, linked to cases in 3 other states

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a new fatal case of the rare disease melioidosis in Georgia that’s linked to three previous cases in different states.

Officials didn’t release details of the location of the case in Georgia.

The cases have included adults and children.

Two of the four patients had no known risk factors, and two died.

Melioidosis is a bacteria-caused disease of tropical climates, especially Southeast Asia and northern Australia, where it is widespread. The bacteria normally live in moist soil and water but can contaminate wet or moist products from those areas.

The strains that sickened the patients – one each in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Minnesota – match so closely that they’re thought to come from the same source. They appear related to strains found in Asia, particularly South Asia, even though none of the patients had traveled internationally.

Samples from products, soil and water in and around the patients’ homes have not tested positive for the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis.

CDC experts believe the most likely source is an imported product.

Although healthy people may get melioidosis, underlying medical conditions may increase the risk of disease. Major risk factors include diabetes, liver or kidney disease, chronic lung disease, cancer or another condition that weakens the immune system.

Most children who get melioidosis do not have risk factors.

Symptoms include cough, chest pain, high fever, headache and unexplained weight loss.

For more information on melioidosis, visit https://www.cdc.gov/melioidosis/index.html.

