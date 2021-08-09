One dead in Aiken County car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County Sunday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on Augusta Road near Wilson Road, just outside of Clearwater, at 8:08 p.m.

We’re told a 2008 Honda sedan was traveling south on Augusta Road when the car went off the road to the right and overturned.

Troopers say the driver of the car was killed in the crash.

The driver’s identity has not been released by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office yet.

SCHP is now investigating the crash.

