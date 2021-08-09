Advertisement

Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics come to a nuanced end

The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in...
The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (AP) — The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics have officially come to an end.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has declared the games closed and the Olympic flame has been extinguished. The closing ceremony was held in a COVID-emptied stadium, though athletes were still able to gather on the field. The baton has now been passed to Paris, which will host the Games in 2024. The Tokyo Games presented logistical and medical obstacles like no other. They offered up serious conversations about mental health.

And when it came to sport, they delivered both triumphs and a few surprising shortfalls.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

