Messi breaks down, says he wasn’t ready to leave Barcelona

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer...
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Huesca at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Sept. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Alonso)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID (AP) — An emotional Lionel Messi said in his farewell to Barcelona that he wasn’t adequately prepared to leave the club.

Messi began crying even before he started speaking in his farewell ceremony at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. He said “this is very hard for me after so many years, after being here my entire life.” Messi called his unexpected departure from the club “the most difficult” moment of his career. Messi’s family and some of his teammates were at the Camp Nou for the player’s farewell.

Messi avoided talking specifically about his future. He says he received offers from several clubs.

