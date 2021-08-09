Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phinizy Pond
Coroner releases name for Phinizy Pond drowning victim
Jeff Harting
Kennedy Middle School assistant principal passes away
SCHP: One person is dead after crash on Augusta Road in Aiken County.
25-year-old man killed in car crash outside Clearwater
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park

Latest News

This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
A serious traffic accident happened at mile marker 199 of westbound Interstate 20, according to...
73-year-old driver dies, days after wrong-way crash on I-20 in Augusta
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors