Kennedy Middle School assistant principal passes away

Aiken County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District says Kennedy Middle School assistant principal Jeff Harting has passed away.

The district releasing this statement on Facebook:

We are heavyhearted as a school district family today upon learning of the unexpected passing of Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal Jeff Harting. We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Harting’s wife Mendi and their three children, his family and friends, and the Kennedy Middle School community of faculty, students, and staff. Mr. Harting will always be remembered as a passionate educator and administrator who placed the needs of others ahead of his own. Counselors will be on site Monday (8/9) at Millbrook Baptist Church with the Kennedy Middle faculty and will be available to provide support services to Kennedy Middle employees, students, and families.

