Advertisement

Kennedy Middle School assistant principal passes away

KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL JEFF HARTING
KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL JEFF HARTING(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aiken County, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District says Kennedy Middle School assistant principal Jeff Harting has passed away.

The district releasing this statement on Facebook:

We are heavyhearted as a school district family today upon learning of the unexpected passing of Kennedy Middle School Assistant Principal Jeff Harting. We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Harting’s wife Mendi and their three children, his family and friends, and the Kennedy Middle School community of faculty, students, and staff. Mr. Harting will always be remembered as a passionate educator and administrator who placed the needs of others ahead of his own. Counselors will be on site Monday (8/9) at Millbrook Baptist Church with the Kennedy Middle faculty and will be available to provide support services to Kennedy Middle employees, students, and families.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phinizy Pond
Phinizy Pond drowning: Richmond County Coroner releases name of drowning victim
Accident on I-20 eastbound
UPDATE: Emergency crews work accident on I-20 eastbound near state line
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park
Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first...
Local health leaders consider COVID booster shots
Jaden Ross
Evans man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

FB Live Update
6:30 PM FB Update
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Local stores see boost in business on S.C. tax-free weekend
Local stores see boost in business on S.C. tax-free weekend
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’
Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’