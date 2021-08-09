Kemp expects vaccination numbers to rise with next step in approval process

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says vaccination rates have gone up since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about the delta variant of the coronavirus.

But he says he knows some people will just never get the vaccine and he will never mandate it in Georgia.

Kemp says full Food and Drug Administration approval for the vaccine could give Georgians greater confidence to get it.

Kemp cited a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation where people who responded said they’d be more likely to get vaccinated if it was fully approved.

The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer.

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he’s hopeful that the FDA will give full approval to the vaccine by month’s end.

He’s predicting the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

The Biden administration says that the federal government does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

Right now, 47 percent of eligible people in Georgia have at least one dose, while 41 percent are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.