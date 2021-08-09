Advertisement

Hephzibah man charged with murder, neglect in death of 95-year-old woman

Fredrick Torrey III
Fredrick Torrey III(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah man is facing charges after authorities found a 95-year-old woman deceased in her home yesterday.

Details are limited but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office states in an incident report that they were called yesterday evening to 2409 Buffington Drive in reference to a deceased individual.

There they discovered 95-year-old Violet Theuret. She was pronounced deceased by the coroner’s office at 9:26 p.m.

Theuret appeared to have been neglected for some time, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen reports.

She was found in her bed which was very unsanitary, feces on her as well as large bed sores on her body, Bowen said. Theuret had very poor hygiene which she was unable to provide for herself.

Her son, identified as 75-year-old Fredrick Torrey III, reportedly called the authorities to the scene. An incident report states he lived in the home as well.

He was charged with murder and neglect to a disabled adult, elder, person or resident, according to arrest records. He was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center

Theuret was taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

News 12 will provide updates as details become available.

