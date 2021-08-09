Advertisement

Ga. deputies shoot man in chase after rural mail carrier killed

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies pursuing leads in the killing of a rural mail carrier in northeast Georgia shot and injured a man after a chase.

Banks County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook that Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries.

Deputies later spotted a vehicle identified for a person of interest.

The sheriff’s office says deputies disabled the vehicle during a chase, and the drive came out shooting.

The sheriff’s office says deputies returned fire, and the man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

  • DEPUTY DEATH: A fourth man has been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2019 slaying of a north Georgia sheriff’s deputy. Brayan Omar Cruz, 19, was sentenced on Friday to serve 17 years in prison. Prosecutors dismissed malice and felony murder counts against him in the killing of Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Dixon. Cruz was the last of four people charged in Dixon’s death to be sentenced.

