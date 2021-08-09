Advertisement

Decision due on whether Sias will keep commission seat

By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday is the last day for a panel to decide whether Sammie Sias should keep his seat on the Augusta Commission.

Gov. Brian Kemp created the panel.

Its three members — Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner johnny Davis and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis — are making the decision on Sias’ seat.

Last week, Sias had his first day in federal court.

He faces a federal indictment on accusations of destroying public documents and lying to federal investigators.

He posted his $5,000 bond on Friday.

He pleaded not guilty.

Under conditions of the bond, he has to report for supervised release, avoid contact with witnesses, cannot have a gun, use drugs, or drink to excess, has to turn over his passport, he isn’t allowed to travel outside of the Southern District of Georgia, and has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

As outlined in Count One of USA v. Sias, the indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 5, 2019, Sias “did knowingly alter, destroy, mutilate, conceal, and coverup records, documents and other objects, to wit, digital files belonging to Sandridge Community Association (SCA), which included invoices, spreadsheets, work orders, payments, agendas, minutes, financial reports and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center (Jamestown), Jamestown Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.”

Subsequently, Count Two alleges that on or about Aug. 9, 2019, Sias “did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, an agency of the United States,” when Sias told an FBI special agent that he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession related to the investigation.

