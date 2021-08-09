Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will fall into the low 70s as you head off to work or school this morning.

Temperatures look seasonal this afternoon and will stay seasonal this week with highs back in the mid to low 90s. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon so make sure the kids pack an umbrella or rain jacket before heading off to school. Storm chances look to increase after Tuesday and last through the workweek.

The tropics are becoming more active again with two areas of potential tropical development. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has a 60% of development over the next 5 days in the Central Atlantic. This will be something to keep an eye on next week as models take the disturbance into the eastern Caribbean.

