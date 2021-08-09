Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Moisture rich air over the region is producing the chance for isolated showers and storms through around sunset. The overnight looks dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south. Patchy fog could be possible in the usual trouble spots early Tuesday.

Typical summer pattern the next few days with highs in the mid to low 90s, lows in the mid to low 70s, and isolated to scattered afternoon/evening storms. Feel like temperatures will be up to 100 Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the south-southeast during the day generally less than 10 mph.

Lows will be down in the mid to low 70s early Wednesday. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures near 100. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon through around sunset.

Similar conditions expected for the second half of the week with a weak front dropping into the area this weekend, which could lead to increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms.

We are entering a more climatologically favored period for tropical cyclones and we currently have our sites on invest 94L. The National Hurricane Center has a high chance of 94L developing into a tropical depression later today or tonight. Most model guidance shows a general northwest motion the next few days impacting the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, then Hispaniola. It is currently not a threat to Georgia or South Carolina, but we will continue to track.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.