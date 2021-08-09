Advertisement

Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91

Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He was 91.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Exuding charm and wit, Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching. His teams, no stranger to scandal, won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and came close several other times. He was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Bobby Bowden was 91 years old.

