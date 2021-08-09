Augusta’s millage rate unchanged, but some homeowners could see property tax increase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Property tax bills are set to go out next month in Richmond County and some homeowners may see an increase in their bills this year. It has many asking why and where the money is going.

For the first time in at least six years Richmond County is not decreasing the mileage rate. City officials say doing so would put the city below budget. It means some of you will have to pay more but commissioners say that’s what’s needed in order for the city to continue its growth.

Augusta’s mileage rate is staying the same, but some of you could still see see a bigger bill coming to your mailbox.

“Many of them are going to see an increase in their rate, even though the rate might be flat, its a tax increase because they’re property taxes went up,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom, District 7.

Last week in a 9-1 vote Augusta commissioners voted not to accept the rollback mileage rate keeping the rate at 9.045. Commissioner Sean Frantom was the only person to vote against it.

“When you look at the fact that we’re coming out of the pandemic, people are still hurting, we we’re only going to be a million dollars short in revenue I felt like we could have found that revenue in other sources, including this American Rescue Plan,” he said.

Augusta’s Finance Department says if they would have accepted the rollback mileage rate of 8.814 that would have put the city $1.2 million dollars below the budget. Out of around 21,000 properties that were re-assessed around 15,000 had property value increases. Which means they’re property tax could go up.

For example, lets say your home was worth $100,000 in 2020. And you paid $1,524 in taxes. If your home value increased to $125,000 in 2021, despite the same mileage rate, you could see a $300 increase in your tax bill. About a $12 increase per $1,000.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 19.312 mills, an increase of 1.396 mills according to the RCSS website. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 17.916 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $125,000 is approximately $62.82 and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $83.76.

Also the Richmond County School District is looking at increasing property taxes by 7.79 percent. The chief financial director says it’s for textbook funding, pay increases for custodians, substitutes, and paraprofessionals among other things.

Both the city and the school district must hold public hearings before any of this is finalized. The city will hold two on August 12. The school district’s closest date is August 17th.

Here’s the hearing schedule:

Aug. 12, 10 a.m., Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road.

Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road.

Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m., Lee Beard Commission Chambers, Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

