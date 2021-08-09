Augusta Hope House helping women find a fresh start at ‘New You Boutique’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hope is such a powerful word. The goal of the Hope House in Augusta is not only to give women hope, but also the resources they need to succeed. It’s a live-in recovery center for women battling substance abuse. We got an inside look into their ‘New You Boutique’ and the people it’s helping.

“Our bond is like really strong here and we really do care about each other,” said Alicia Rodriguez.

Alicia Rodriguez has been at hope house nearly three months. She says she notices a difference in herself.

“It’s impeccable to me. I’m just filled with so much joy,” she said.

The New You Boutique has been at hope house since last spring. It’s a place where women can find clothes and accessories donated by the community.

“They get anything from shoes, clothes. Stuff for job skills, stuff for job interviews. A lot of our women don’t have anything when they come to Hope House so it’s cool they get to feel better about themselves when they start their treatment,” said Courtney Wall, Operations Manager at Hope House.

Rodriguez volunteers her time in the New You Boutique along with other women needing to complete community service hours.

“I wanted to help out and rearrange it and make it organized so that it’s easier for other girls to find things that they need,” she said.

Rodriguez says not only does she benefit from the boutique, she gives back to it.

“Of course being sober and in recovery, I’ve gained a lot of weight, so that’s stressing for some people, but it’s healthy weight so it makes me feel good. Growing out of my old clothes I do donate it to the boutique and the girls here,” she said.

Women are able to get new clothing when they walk in the boutique, but ultimately receive an everlasting friendship through all the programs hope house offers.

“I didn’t really have a lot of friends or girls I could talk to or especially mothers, and just being able to bond with mothers And them get to know my kids we really are like a family here,” she said.

If you want to help donate to the New You Boutique, Hope House accepts clothing for women ages 18 to 40. Donations are by appointment only so you’ll need to call to set up a drop-off time. Their phone number is 706-737-9879.

