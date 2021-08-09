Advertisement

Albies, Duvall power Braves to 5-4 win over Nationals

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which Freddie Freeman was ruled safe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-3. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall each hit a two-run homer off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-4.

Albies was 3 for his last 26 when he went deep for the 18th time to make it 2-1 in the third.  Corbin has allowed a National League-high 27 homers and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta. The three-time defending division champion Braves are winners in five of six and won a second consecutive series for the first time since June 29-July 4 against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phinizy Pond
Phinizy Pond drowning: Richmond County Coroner releases name of drowning victim
Accident on I-20 eastbound
UPDATE: Emergency crews work accident on I-20 eastbound near state line
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park
Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first...
Local health leaders consider COVID booster shots
Jaden Ross
Evans man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Abraham Ancer chips onto the second green during the third round of the Dell Technologies...
Abraham Ancer of Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer...
Messi breaks down, says he wasn’t ready to leave Barcelona
Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He...
Bobby Bowden, led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91
The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in...
Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics come to a nuanced end