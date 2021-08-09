Addressing learning loss in teens as face-to-face classes return to Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time for the older students to get their start. Monday was the first day of school for middle and high schoolers in Richmond County. Elementary school students started Thursday. For some of these kids, it’s the first time hopping on the bus or stepping inside a school in more than a year.

The high school experience. Love it or hate it, it’s a big cornerstone in life and besides all the social aspects we can’t forget what these kids are here for...learning. But schools shutting down, reopening, and going virtual, to hybrid, to closing again it didn’t help any of that. And now students have got a big catch-up game to play.

“Our message is— we’re back together again,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

Better together. That’s what Richmond County says.

“The teachers are excited to receive all of our students. It’s been over 16 months and we’re just looking forward to providing that traditional learning environment for our students,” said Bradshaw.

For those of you not keeping track, that’s a really long time without five day a week face-to-face learning. And as time ticked by, a lot of those math formulas and grammar lessons came and went not nearly as effective virtually.

“When you’re online and working, it’s hard to stay focused, there’s a lot of distractions around you,” said Jovon Lee, Richmond County high schooler.

It wasn’t good news for Richmond County’s already struggling student population. Even prior to the pandemic, we found Richmond County’s test scores have dropped in recent years. The average English ACT score for the 2018 to 2019 school year is 17.2. For the 2019 to 2020 school year that dropped to 15.8. The state average 20.2.

There’s a lot of ground to cover and even more now due to the pandemic.

“Making up for learning loss is going to be ongoing,” said Bradshaw.

And ongoing for pretty much everyone. The Department of Education estimates test scores for math have dropped five to ten percentile points from 2019 to 2020. So it’s a long road ahead for these kids.

“High school is a place I think students get to experience socialization, so it’s a good thing having everybody together,” said Lee.

But they’re definitely not doing it alone this go around.

We are still waiting for test results to come in from the 2020 to 2021 school year. The district says they’ll get SAT scores any day now.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.