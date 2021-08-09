Advertisement

Abraham Ancer of Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational

Abraham Ancer chips onto the second green during the third round of the Dell Technologies...
Abraham Ancer chips onto the second green during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff.

Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5 1/2-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out. Ancer closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64.

Third-round leader English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, was a stroke back after a 73.

