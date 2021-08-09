73-year-old driver dies 3 days after wrong-way crash on I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has died of injuries suffered in a crash last week in front of the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20.

The accident affected drivers just before 2 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 199 of westbound Interstate 20, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jeep SUV was traveling east in the westbound lane of I-20 at Washington Road when it struck a barrier, eventually coming to stop in front of the Georgia welcome center, deputies said.

The Jeep caused a secondary accident that was minor at the Washington Road exit, deputies said.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He died just before 2 p.m. Sunday at Augusta University Medical Center, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon.

He was identified as Ricky Hair, 73, of South Carolina.

No autopsy will be conducted.

