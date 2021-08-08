Advertisement

Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’

By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman has now become a viral sensation on the popular social media platform TikTok.

She’s known as “TikTok’s Tía,” which means ‘aunt’ in Spanish. If you or someone you know is on TikTok, then you’ve probably come across her videos, as some have been viewed more than a million times worldwide.

“I was teaching her, showing her TikTok, a little,” explained Tía’s nephew, Victor.

The two were on the app and found a song called “Quién Piensa En Ti.”

“I told her to dance it, so she danced it,” Victor said with a smile.

The video of Tía dancing went viral this year, with thousands of TikTok users commenting about Tía’s fun, positive energy.

“There were a lot of nice comments,” said Victor.

Tía twirls and kicks her feet in her viral videos, and the dance has now become a trend on TikTok. People from all around the world, of all ages, have posted their own videos doing Tía’s dance.

“She didn’t know how the whole entire world would like to see her dance,” said Victor.

Tía’s nephew has become her video director. Victor said they pick different spots for Tía to dance at.

“In my house, like in my room,” he said. “Sometimes when we go to Atlanta, Jacksonville.”

However, the duo always makes sure to show off The Hostess City. Tía’s TikTok videos show her dancing in Forsyth Park, outside a Savannah Bananas game, on River Street, and most recently, WTOC.

A 15-second video of a catchy tune with some catchy moves allows Tía to bring smiles to those all around the world.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning incident
Accident on I-20 eastbound
UPDATE: Emergency crews work accident on I-20 eastbound near state line
Park
New details emerge about night of slaying in Atlanta park
Ohio State University clinic manager Paige Blankenship, left, administers one of the first...
Local health leaders consider COVID booster shots
Jaden Ross
Evans man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Finding new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
Karate center helping community find new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic
One on One with Richard Rogers: Pay a visit to Phinizy Swamp and meet Alicia Sweat
One on One with Richard Rogers: Pay a visit to Phinizy Swamp
Maya and Tayla Rogers share much more than just the same face.
13-year-old twins from CSRA make debut in Netflix horror film
Animal Shelter pets
Aiken shelters flooded with surrendered pets as pandemic eases
wbtv
95-year-old man celebrates birthday with his love of roller skating